Staying safe while traveling in strong winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the possibility of strong wind gusts as a winter storm moves through Tucson, drivers will want to be more cautious before and while on the road.

"You got to be the safest person on the road, absolutely," said truck driver Steven Gallego.

"It’s better to be five minutes late, than 50 years early," said driving instructor Gina Kauffman with the Academy of Driving.

According to the national weather service, if wind speeds start creeping above 40 miles an hour, it creates potential hazards for all drivers. Kauffman recommends drivers travel below the posted speed.

"Allow extra time, allow extra following distance, try to stay away from high-profile vehicles, watch out for debris," she said.

The dangers of high wind speeds might not be as apparent as they are with high-profile vehicles like 18-wheelers. Gallego drives them for a living and said the truck's weight determines how dangerous it could be if he continues driving.

"The weight of your load predicts a lot of that too," he said. "Right now I’m empty, and if it was any windier than this, I would probably pull somewhere to get off the road."

The last thing to consider when driving on south Arizona roads in high winds is dust, Kauffman said. If visibility becomes an issue, all drivers should immediately pull over.

"For dust storms or fog, pull over as far as you can," Kauffman explained. "Set the emergency break. Do not apply your foot to the break. Turn off the car and stay seated and set the emergency break and just be prepared."