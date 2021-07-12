STAYCATION SAVINGS: Low-cost adventures before the new school year begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you and the family want to take a quick summer break before school starts, here are some ideas across the state:

COLOSSAL CAVE MOUNTAIN PARK

Just 15 minutes southeast of Tucson lies one stop, Colossal Cave Mountain Park. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors can explore the area through hiking trails, on horseback, through wagon rides, stay a night or two at the campground and even explore Colossal Cave.

Tours inside the cave start at 10 a.m. and range in difficulty. The Classic tour is a half-mile long guided walk that takes about 40 minutes to complete. Tickets start at $10 for children 5 to 12-years-old and $20 for adults. There are discounted prices for active military with IDs and active first responders. No children under 5 are allowed. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.

There is also the Ladder and Wild Cave tours that are available with a reservation. The Wild Cave tours have two options: intermediate and advanced levels.

PATAGONIA LAKE STATE PARK

In Santa Cruz County, Patagonia Lake State Park offers both fun in nature and in the water.

The park offers a campground, beach, picnic area with ramadas, a creek trail, fishing opportunities and even a marina.

Keep in mind, there is an entrance fee for vehicles that range from $15 to $20.

If you want to plus-up your overnight stay, cabins are available to rent.

Keep in mind, fire restrictions are in place.

