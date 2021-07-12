Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

STAYCATION SAVINGS: Low-cost adventures before the new school year begins

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Summer Vacation Fun Holiday Relaxation Break Concept
graphicstock-summer-vacation-fun-holiday-relaxation-break-concept_B_byioDxjx.jpg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 09:05:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you and the family want to take a quick summer break before school starts, here are some ideas across the state:

COLOSSAL CAVE MOUNTAIN PARK

Just 15 minutes southeast of Tucson lies one stop, Colossal Cave Mountain Park. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors can explore the area through hiking trails, on horseback, through wagon rides, stay a night or two at the campground and even explore Colossal Cave.

Tours inside the cave start at 10 a.m. and range in difficulty. The Classic tour is a half-mile long guided walk that takes about 40 minutes to complete. Tickets start at $10 for children 5 to 12-years-old and $20 for adults. There are discounted prices for active military with IDs and active first responders. No children under 5 are allowed. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes.

There is also the Ladder and Wild Cave tours that are available with a reservation. The Wild Cave tours have two options: intermediate and advanced levels.

PATAGONIA LAKE STATE PARK

In Santa Cruz County, Patagonia Lake State Park offers both fun in nature and in the water.

The park offers a campground, beach, picnic area with ramadas, a creek trail, fishing opportunities and even a marina.

Keep in mind, there is an entrance fee for vehicles that range from $15 to $20.

If you want to plus-up your overnight stay, cabins are available to rent.

Keep in mind, fire restrictions are in place.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!