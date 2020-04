TUCSON, Ariz. — State Troopers are looking for two people who ran from authorities Thursday evening.

It started when troopers tried to stop a car driving Eastbound on I-10 near Casa Grande.

The car did not stop.

Troopers chased them for 19 minutes -- ending near Marana at milepost 245.

The driver of the car and the passenger got out and ran away/

Troopers are actively looking for those people.