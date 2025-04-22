State senator requests full investigation of ADCRR following murder of three inmates at Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the deaths of three inmates at the Tucson State Prison Complex, Arizona Senator Kevin Payne wrote a letter to the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) on Monday, requesting a full investigation. Payne, serving as chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, shared in a press release that the deaths were "inexcusable and incredibly troubling."

"What transpired within this prison is inexcusable and incredibly troubling. I fear for the lives of the correctional officers and staff who are reporting to duty every day and risking their safety in a facility that has proven it cannot prevent dangerous criminals from inflicting violence. Director Thornell has some explaining to do, and the more time that passes by before we can determine the missteps that lead to these murders, the longer our law enforcement will be in danger of losing their own lives at the hands of inmates. My prayers go out to the families of the individuals who were murdered. The system failed them. We must take action now to prevent the next crisis from unfolding. I will keep the public updated on the Director's response and our next course of action."

Senator Kevin Payne (R- 27)

The three inmates, Saul Alvarez, Thorne Harnage, and Donald Lashley, were allegedly murdered by another inmate, Ricky Wassenaar. Wassenaar is serving 16 life sentences for previous convictions, including for his role in a hostage situation that transpired in 2004 at the Lewis Prison Complex.

According to Payne's release, he sent a letter to ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell to launch a probe that would include a timeline of events, reports, policy changes, staffing levels, staffing rosters, and other details of the case. He also requested information on Wassenaar's criminal history, with a deadline of May 1 for the state senate to review. The release stated the investigation is necessary to prevent the situation from happening again in Arizona.