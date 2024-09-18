State Senator in court over disputed speeding ticket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A State Senator from the Tucson area ended up in Tucson City Court Tuesday morning pleading not guilty to going about twice the speed limit on Speedway. The state lawmaker is suggesting there’s more to the case than a ticket.

It’s unusual to cover cases in Tucson City Court. The cases are normally very minor infractions we really don’t pay much attention to but this is an unusual case. We are here for the case of an Arizona State Senator who has said she is immune from prosecution and says the fact she is being prosecuted amounts to political persecution.

State Senator Justine Wadsack was in front of a judge in September…

Because of a traffic stop back in March.

The officer’s body worn camera caught part of their conversation.

Police officer: “Hello. “Do you have driver's license, registration and insurance?”

Wadsack: “Yes I do. My name is Senator Justine Wadsack and I’m racing to get home because I have four miles left on my charger before I’m about to … go down.”

Officer: “OK, well, Speedway is a 35 mile per hour zone.”

Wadsack: “I understand”

Officer: “And you went over 70.”

Wadsack: “I was not doing 70.”

Officer: ‘Yes you were, I was behind you. I had my radar on.”

Wadsack: “OK.”

According to Tucson Police reports, police agreed because Wadsack is a State Senator, she has immunity from most misdemeanors while the legislature’s in session—and it was back in March.

The law says during the session she can’t be arrested for anything short of treason, breach of the peace, or a felony.

Police did wait to give Senator Wadsack the ticket until after the legislative session. They say at least they tried.

Lauren Pettey was TPD’s traffic lieutenant at the time. She says she told Senator Wadsack on the phone that immunity from the ticket ended when the session ended. Lt. Pettey says, “She demanded to speak with the Chief of Police and said that she was under ‘political persecution’.”

Senator Wadsack ended up summoned to court.

Afterward, Brad Miller, her attorney said he may take steps to force Police Chief Chad Kasmar and Mayor Regina Romero to answer his questions.

”We will ask for a deposition of these individuals because it does look like this had some sort of political motivation.”

But he says he trusts once he can tell Wadsack’s side of the story that the outcome will be fair.

She’s due back in court late next month.