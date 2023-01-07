State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel closed due to project near Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation notifies drivers of overnight closures on State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel.

State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Jan. 8 through Jan. 13 for a project near Bisbee.

During the daytime, a 12-foot vehicle width restriction and a 7-foot vehicle height restriction will be in place.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during closure times and delays are expected.

Drivers can proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.