State officials urge public to refrain from using fireworks

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials concerned about wildfires are urging Arizonans to refrain from using fireworks.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Friday that fireworks are a concern because more than half of the state remains in exceptional drought status at a time when wildfire activity continues across much of the state.

The department noted that fireworks are banned year-round on state trust land and that temporary fire restrictions remain in effect on other public lands due to fire activity, drought-stressed conditions and safety concerns. Fireworks started a 260-acre fire off Interstate 17 and northwest of New River last year.

