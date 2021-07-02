Watch
State officials urge public to refrain from using fireworks

Ciara Encinas
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 09:18:24-04

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials concerned about wildfires are urging Arizonans to refrain from using fireworks.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Friday that fireworks are a concern because more than half of the state remains in exceptional drought status at a time when wildfire activity continues across much of the state.

The department noted that fireworks are banned year-round on state trust land and that temporary fire restrictions remain in effect on other public lands due to fire activity, drought-stressed conditions and safety concerns. Fireworks started a 260-acre fire off Interstate 17 and northwest of New River last year.

