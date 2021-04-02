State-of-the-art facility to be built in Tucson, bring 40 jobs to area

TUCSON, Ariz. — A global medical technology company says it is investing $65 million to build a state-of-the-art facility here in Tucson.

Becton, Dickinson and Company says the new facility will be a hub for its supply chain, serving as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilization center.

According to a news release, the new 120,000 square-foot facility will be built on approximately 32 acres at the northeast corner of Valencia and Kolb Road and is planned to be operational in mid-2022. BD plans to add approximately 40 new jobs, including engineers, scientists, quality control specialists and other skilled talent. Sun Corridor, Inc. projects that BD's investment will have a $122 million economic impact over the next 10 years.

"This transformational project will become an integral part of the U.S. medical device supply chain and expands the footprint BD already has in Arizona, which includes a $1 billion BD Peripheral Intervention business unit headquartered in Tempe."

"Tucson is the ideal location for critical infrastructure and was selected after a careful review of a number of alternative locations in the southwestern U.S. and Mexico," said Alexandre Conroy, executive vice president, Integrated Supply Chain for BD. "Arizona's favorable business climate, the strength of its workforce and Tucson's centrality to other parts of BD's supply chain were key factors in the decision."

Mayor Regina Romeo of the City of Tucson said, "We're thrilled to welcome BD to Tucson. Tucson's strategic location, coupled with our tech companies, university, workforce and proximity to Mexico, were key strengths that led to this successful outcome for our region."