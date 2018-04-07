TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson lawyer Scott Lieberman has been disbarred after he didn't contest alleged ethics violations allegations that he didn't obey court orders, abandoned a client and solicited sex from a client.

The State Bar of Arizona prosecuted the ethics case against Lieberman and announced Thursday that the Arizona Supreme Court's disciplinary hearing panel disbarred him March 28.

The State Bar had filed a complaint against Lieberman on Jan. 17 and a notice of default was entered Feb. 14.

Lieberman's disbarment followed a three-license suspension of his law license for having a sexual relationship with a different female client and for lying to a State Bar investigator during a sexual misconduct investigation.

Lieberman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. His voicemail was full and didn't accept a message.