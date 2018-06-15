State commission wants to change state ban on trail cameras

PHOENIX - The state wants to still ban use of trail cameras that provide remote live-action transmissions for the purpose of hunting but shelve a provision that bans the use of other cameras within a quarter-mile 440 yards (402 meters) of a developed water source.

The Game and Fish Commission's June 8 unanimous vote for the change begins a process that includes a 30-day public comment period beginning in July.



According to the Game and Fish Department, a live-action trail camera is defined in state rules as an unmanned device capable of transmitting photos, video or satellite imagery to a remote device such as a computer, cellphone or tablet.



That definition of a live-action trail camera doesn't include trail cameras that capture images for later use without transmitting the information live.

