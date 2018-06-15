State commission wants to change state ban on trail cameras

6:33 AM, Jun 15, 2018

A coyote bit a man on the westside Monday. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the incident was one of three recent reported wildlife attacks in Southern Arizona.

Arizona Game and Fish

PHOENIX - The state wants to still ban use of trail cameras that provide remote live-action transmissions for the purpose of hunting but shelve a provision that bans the use of other cameras within a quarter-mile 440 yards (402 meters) of a developed water source.

The Game and Fish Commission's June 8 unanimous vote for the change begins a process that includes a 30-day public comment period beginning in July.
    
According to the Game and Fish Department, a live-action trail camera is defined in state rules as an unmanned device capable of transmitting photos, video or satellite imagery to a remote device such as a computer, cellphone or tablet.
    
That definition of a live-action trail camera doesn't include trail cameras that capture images for later use without transmitting the information live.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top