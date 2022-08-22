State assigns Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital as a Level 1 Trauma Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital renewed its Level I Trauma Center designation.

This three-year designation from the Arizona Department of Health Services indicates that the hospital is highly capable of providing care for complex, critical life-threatening injuries.

Providing Level 1 Trauma services means that Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital has a comprehensive team of medical specialists and support staff available around the clock, including orthopedic trauma surgery, neurosurgery, vascular and cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, facial surgery, hand surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery, among others.

To celebrate St. Joseph's Level 1 Trauma Center designation, hospital leadership, staff, and the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce will hold a staff recognition event and reveal a new banner.