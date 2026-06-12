State agriculture veterinarian speaks about the screwworm recently found in the Southwest

PHOENIX — New World screwworm sounds terrifying – its larvae can actually eat living tissue in animals – but Arizona’s top veterinarian says pet owners should be alert, not alarmed.

In our extended interview, State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Wolker explains what this parasite does, why open wounds and thin-skinned areas like the eyes, nose and genitals are most at risk, and how it’s affecting cattle and dogs just south of the border. He also breaks down what to watch for on your own pets and when it’s time to call your vet.

Dr. Wolker also takes us inside Arizona’s quiet line of defense: Hundreds of fly traps set and tested since last August, with no New World screwworm detected in Arizona so far. He details how the federal government is ramping up sterile-fly releases along the border, why Arizona’s climate helps but doesn’t guarantee protection, and why early reporting from pet owners and ranchers is critical to keeping this parasite out of the state.

Watch the full interview in the player above to see what the state is doing behind the scenes — and the simple steps you can take to protect your animals.