State AG wants Tucson to hold elections in 2022 rather than 2021

Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 27, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — An earlier version of this story stated the incorrect scheduled year for Tucson's election.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to decide whether Tucson is allowed to hold elections off the typical cycle.

Brnovich's office has asked the court to declare that the city's plan to hold elections in 2021 violates state law, and could result in a significant drop in voter turnout.

The court could require Tucson to hold its next city election in 2022.

