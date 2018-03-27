'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' wields the Forceon home video

Here are the hottest home video releases:

Peyton Place: Part Three

Dorothy Malone, Mia Farrow and Ryan O'Neal star in one of the most memorable TV series of the 1960s. The prime-time soap opera followed a group of young go-getters who were entangled in scandals, back-stabbing and bitter rivalries in a quaint New England town. The episodes are graced with a high-quality restoration that makes them look better than they did on fuzzy TVs of the era.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Director Rian Johnson takes the reins of the series to tell one of the most energetic and fascinating chapters of the saga yet. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern join series stalwarts Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher for a breathtaking, unpredictable adventure that follows the interstellar tangles between the Resistance and First Order. Impressive practical effects meld with cutting-edge CGI technology to form an orchestra of gorgeous effects, but it's the fevered writing and passionate performances that carry the day. For my full review, click here. The stacked package includes a look at Johnson's process, deleted scenes, scene breakdowns and a look at Andy Serkis's motion-capture performance as the sinister Snoke.

The Wonder Years: The Complete Series

Fred Savage played a wide-eyed youngster who came of age in the late 1960s and early 70s in this nostalgia-tinged series, an icon of the late 80s and early 90s. Bolstered with a breathtaking soundtrack, beautiful writing and heartfelt narration, the show holds up well. In addition to all 115 episodes, there is also footage of the cast reunion party, roundtable discussions, six new featurettes and the original hourlong ABC broadcast of the series finale.

