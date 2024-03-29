Standing down: Space-X launch postponed to Friday

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Space-X launch scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Friday, March 29.

Standing down from tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink. Targeting no earlier than Friday, March 29 for liftoff — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 29, 2024

The company says liftoff is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday with backup opportunities at 11:30 p.m.

Space-X says they are planning on launching 22 of their Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

You can watch a webcast of the launch here.