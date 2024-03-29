Watch Now
Standing down: Space-X launch postponed to Friday

David J. Phillip/AP
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 8:59 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 23:59:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Space-X launch scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Friday, March 29.

In a tweet, Space-X said they're "Standing down from tonight's Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink. Targeting no earlier than Friday, March 29 for liftoff."

The company says liftoff is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday with backup opportunities at 11:30 p.m.

Space-X says they are planning on launching 22 of their Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

You can watch a webcast of the launch here.

