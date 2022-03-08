Stand Down and Resource Fair returns to serve Tucson veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans organization is hosting the Stand Down and Resource Fair on Wednesday, March 16 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Grand Luxe Hotel.
This voluntary association provides outreach, education, networking, and referral services addressing employment, benefits, health, and housing, as well as peer and moral support for veterans, National Guard enlistees and reservists.
Event organizers plan on providing the following resources:
- Clothing/ Hygiene items
- Haircuts
- First Aid/Minor
- Medical Treatment
- Housing Options
- Veterans Court
- Mental Health and Religious Counseling
- Substance Abuse Counseling
- Treatment Referrals
- Employment Assistance and
- Job Training Information
- Disability Claims
- Benefits Applications
- Legal Matters
- Pet Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The nonprofit is associated with the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, which is in itself a program of the Arizona Housing Coalition.
Ultimately, its main goals are to help veterans achieve independence and self-sufficiency.
