Stamp out hunger: How to join the nation’s largest one-day food drive on Saturday

TUCSON — The nation's largest single-day food drive is back for its 33rd year — and Southern Arizonans can take part without ever leaving their doorstep.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is once again partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, taking place Saturday, May 10.

Residents who live in ZIP codes served by participating post offices should have received a yellow bag in the mail on Wednesday. To participate, simply fill the bag with nonperishable food items and leave it by your mailbox Saturday morning. Letter carriers will collect the donations and deliver them to a local post office, where volunteers will help sort and distribute the food.

Maria Staubs Stamp out hunger bag

"This event is the biggest driver to stock our pantries for the upcoming summer months," said Chris Firmage, public relations manager for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. "It’s such a critical time here in Southern Arizona as kids are out of school, utility bills go higher and, of course, food prices rise. Families’ budgets are stretched increasingly thin, so it’s a critical time for us to get food in our pantry so that we can distribute that food to those in need."

MOST NEEDED FOOD ITEMS:



Low-sodium canned beans

Low-sugar oatmeal & cereal

Low-sodium canned tomatoes

Canned tuna & chicken

Low-sodium canned soup

Rice & pasta

Low-sodium canned vegetables

Pre-packaged plain nuts

Last year, Southern Arizonans donated 250,000 pounds of food during the drive. This year, the food bank is aiming to collect 275,000 pounds — all of which will stay in the local community.

Firmage said 1.2 pounds of food equals one meal, so 275,000 pounds could provide nearly 230,000 meals.

Here are the participating post offices:



Casa Adobes – 6281 North Oracle Rd

Cherrybell – 1501 S. Cherrybell

Coronado – 255 North Rosemont

Desert Foothills – 1700 East River

Ft. Lowell – 6460 East Grant Rd

Mission – 315 West Valencia Rd

Mountain View Annex – 7959 North Thornydale

Oro Valley – 11900 North La Canada

Rincon – 1099 South Pantano

San Xavier Annex – 4700 West Valencia Road

Silverbell – 975 North Silverbell

Sun Station – 2100 East Speedway