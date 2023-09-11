Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Stair climb event at Tucson Convention Center honors 9/11 victims and survivors

9/11 stair climb challenge at the Tucson Convention Center
KGUN
The Tucson Convention Center is hosting a 9/11 stair climb challenge to remember those who died and served on 9/11.
9/11 stair climb challenge at the Tucson Convention Center
Posted at 6:46 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 09:47:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Convention Center is holding a stair climbing challenge to honor those first responders who served and died on September 11, 2001.

Over 1,000 people signed up to participate in the 9/11 "Never Forgotten Memorial Tower Challenge."

Formal opening ceremonies began at 7 a.m. Monday.

The challenge is to climb 2,071 steps; it represents the 110 stories of the World Trade Center Towers. Many first responders who participate climb in full gear.

The event is organized by the non-profit 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation. All proceeds will go towards first responder and military charities in Southern Arizona.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!