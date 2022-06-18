Watch
Stabbing downtown left one person injured

Posted at 7:39 PM, Jun 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stabbing left one person injured during a fight involving multiple people outside a hair salon in downtown Tucson.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 17 in the 200 block of East Congress.

According to the Tucson Police Department a physical fight happened between multiple people in front of the Super Cuts.

One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

