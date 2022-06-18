Stabbing downtown left one person injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stabbing left one person injured during a fight involving multiple people outside a hair salon in downtown Tucson.
The incident occurred on Friday, June 17 in the 200 block of East Congress.
According to the Tucson Police Department a physical fight happened between multiple people in front of the Super Cuts.
One person was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.