St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival of Tucson returns this weekend

Includes Leprechaun 5K and 1 mile race
St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival of Tucson
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 11:27:47-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 35th St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival of Tucson is returning to celebrate Irish songs, music, dance, language, crafts, writing, authors and history.

Kicking off with the Desert Leprechaun 5K and 1 mile race, the St. Patrick’s Day Festival opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in Armory Park on South 6th Avenue.

A complete schedule of the day is as follows:

  • 8:15AM - Desert Leprechaun 1 Mile Race
  • 9:00AM - Desert Leprechaun 5K
  • 12:00PM - Irish National Anthem, Opening Ceremonies
  • 12:30PM - Nancy McCallion & Friends
  • 1:45PM - Celtic Steps
  • 2:05PM - Maguire Academy of Irish Dance
  • 2:30pm - Katie's Randy Cat
  • 4:15pm - Púca

This year's parade features marchers including floats, military units, local dignitaries, media and entertainment personalities, and civic, cultural and social groups.

"Please avoid parking on 13th-17th streets, as this is where the parade entries are staging their floats," explained organizers.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival of Tucson Map.jpg

Tucson Police Captain John Carlson is also serving as the 2022 Grand Marshal.

"I'm truly humbled to be selected as the Grand Marshal," he shared. "I want to thank the parade committee for this honor. Never in a million years did I ever imagine this."

The parade and festival committee points out volunteers are still needed to help the events run smoothly.

Anyone interested in volunteering may contact the organizers at TucsonstPatricksDay@gmail.com.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

