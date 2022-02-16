St. David School currently on lock down due to missing suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that St.David School is currently on lockdown because of an incident between a vehicle and two U.S Border Patrol agents.

According to the USBP the Wilcox Border Patrol Station was conducting a vehicle stop which lead to the suspects fleeing and ramming two of the USBP vehicles. The vehicle was then located at St. David High School and the suspects fled on foot.

The St. David Unified School District is working with the Sheriff's Office on this incident and has messaged parents of the event.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.

