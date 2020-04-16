Spring is in the air, but so are swarms of bees

TUCSON, Ariz. — Spring is a great time to get outdoors, but it’s also a time to be careful where you step. Rattlesnakes are active right now along with bees looking to find a new home.

Bee Bustin Co-owner Justin Anderson says swarm season is just starting to get buzzing.

“If you get the queen inside there, the rest of the bees want to join the queen they throw pheromones and you see them all start to filter in,” said Anderson as he removed a swarm from a tree.

If you see a swarm hanging off a tree limb they are looking for a new home. They are normally non-aggressive unless you mess with them.

“If you see a swarm in a tree you don’t want to shake the tree or throw something at them because you will agitate them.”

That goes for another one of mother nature’s creations.

“Look the rattlesnake is giving you fair warning so you should take it,” said Anderson.

Arizona Game and Fish Spokesperson Mark Hart says rattlesnakes love spring weather. Avoid a bite by staying on trail and being alert.

“it is extremely painful, it causes immense swelling of the limb bitten and blackening so you will be uncomfortable for a few days even though it probably won’t kill you,” said Hart.

Hart says if you get bit don’t waste time trying to suck out the venom, just seek medical help right away. As for bees, call the professionals if you think they are trying to move into your space.

“Make sure you are keeping an eye on your property and if you see bees moving in and out of a hole you want to take care of that really quickly,” said Anderson.