Spring into cleaning out your closet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The season of spring could be a good time to declutter, organize and reset. As you rummage through your closet, wait before you waste.

Middle Child Supply is a new local resell boutique hoping to combat excess clothing waste. Repurposing, recycling and reselling to keep waste out of landfills is the mission behind the business.

Middle Child Supply explains 3 out of 5 fast fashion items end up in a landfill which can be there for more than 200 years before decomposing. Which is why they want to encourage community members to think before you throw out.

“Landfills are filled with fast fashion. One time use clothes are hurting you more than you know," said Alia Al-Rashid, Co-Owner Middle Child Supply.

Middle Child Supply focuses primarily on children’s items but they will still accept adult clothes where they will donate it to Owl and Panther, a local organization that gives back to refugee families in the state of Arizona.

It's not just clothes that the business will take off your hands this spring cleaning season.

“A spring cleaning tip is if you have old newspapers, old bags, or gift bags you can bring those to us too," said said Elizabeth Rodriguez-Jones, Co-Owner Middle Child Supply. "We use that to wrap all of our merchandise."

Middle Child Supply is located at 630 E 9th St Tucson, AZ 85705 and is open Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.