Spring break could mean break-ins for UArizona students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring break is here for the University of Arizona, but that’s not always a good thing for students.

Tucson police say school breaks can often lead to more burglaries where students’ cars and homes are targeted.

“Seems to be a historical trend in areas where we have a higher transient population, so to speak, of people coming in and out and some seasonality there with our burglaries,” said TPD officer Aaron Wine, a lieutenant for Operations Division West.

Wine says students’ electronics make them prime targets for thieves, especially when students are out of town during school breaks.

TPD says in about 20 percent of burglaries, homes and cars are left unlocked.

Besides always locking up—including gates and sheds—Wine has other suggestions for making a home less vulnerable to burglaries:

Keep valuables out of your yard

Trim trees or bushes near entry points to make them more visible to bystanders

Maintain good outdoor lighting

Raw iron security doors can prevent the main doors from being kicked in

Put mail on hold if out of town for long periods of time

