Speedway Blvd. near W. Anklam Rd. closed in both directions after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says both lanes of traffic on Speedway Boulevard are closed after a crash at Enclave Place near West Anklam Road.

They say Tucson Electric Power crews are working to fix hanging power lines from the crash.

Deputies say they are not aware of any outages at this time but traffic will be delayed while those repairs are made.

They're asking drivers to find an alternative route.

