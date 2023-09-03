Speeding and running red light claims life of 26-year-old, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which happened early Saturday morning at the corner of East Grant Road and North Stone Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas tells KGUN 9 police got a call around 2:16 a.m. about a black 2010 Mazda 3 and a 2020 Volvo Truck Tractor pulling a white 2022 Utility Trailer.

He says the Tucson Fire Department got to the scene first. Responding firefighters removed all involved people from their respective vehicles, but pronounced the driver of the Mazda dead.

Authorities identified him as 26-year-old David Edward Lopez-Villalvazo.

Sgt. Gradillas confirmed with KGUN 9 emergency crews took a woman who was in the Mazda with Lopez-Villalvazo to the Banner University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators say Lopez-Villalvazo was speeding north on Stone Avenue and didn't stop at a red light, causing him to hit the Volvo, whose driver was traveling east on Grant Road in the middle lane.

This investigation is still ongoing. No arrests or citations are made as a result of the crash.