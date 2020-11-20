Special program offers chance to talk to Santa, listen to elves

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Parks and Recreation Dept. is teaming up with the North Pole this holiday season.

Children between ages 4 and 8 can have the opportunity to speak with Santa and listen to his elves hard at work. It's through the new "Santa's Calling" program that is already underway.

Families can sign up for the special phone call from now until Monday, December 7th. A form will need to be filled out and mailed to 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, Arizona, 85716. You can also submit the form electronically by emailing to SantasCalling2020@tucsonaz.gov.

All calls will be attempted on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 8th and 9th. If there are many requests for the two nights, Thursday, Dec 10, will also be used.

