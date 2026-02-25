Special Event Traffic Alert: Major road closures Thursday for 101st Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is warning motorists of multiple road closures on Thursday, Feb. 26, ahead of the 101st Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, which begins at 9 a.m. (See complete map below.)
In a public alert issued Feb. 24, the city said several intersections and roadway segments will close to vehicular traffic beginning as early as 7 a.m. Closures include:
- Irvington Road and 12th Avenue Intersection
- Full closure of Irvington east of 12th Avenue at 7 a.m.
- Eastbound motorists from I-10 can make a left turn to head north on 12th Avenue and a right turn to head south on 12th Avenue
- 12th Avenue and Nebraska Street
- Nebraska Street closed just east of 12th Avenue at 7 a.m.
- Southbound motorists can make a right turn to head west on Nebraska Street from 12th Avenue
- Irvington Road and S. Third Avenue
- Full closure of Irvington Road just east of S. Third Avenue at 7 a.m.
- 6th Avenue and Michigan Street
- Full closure of 6th Avenue just south of Michigan Street at 7 a.m.
- S. Nogales Highway and Drexel Road
- Full closure of intersection south of Drexel Road at 8:30 a.m.
- Drexel Road and S. First Avenue
- Full closure of Drexel Road just west of S. First Avenue at 7 a.m.
- Drexel Road and 12th Avenue
- Full closure of 12th Avenue south of Drexel Road at 7 a.m.
- Drexel Road and Santa Clara
- Full closure of Drexel Road just east of Santa Clara at 7 a.m.
The parade route will start at 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, heading east on Drexel Road to S. Nogales Highway, turning north on S. Nogales Highway / S. Sixth Avenue, and then traveling north on S. Nogales Highway / S. Sixth Avenue across Irvington Road and returning to the Rodeo Grounds.