Special Event Traffic Alert: Major road closures Thursday for 101st Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is warning motorists of multiple road closures on Thursday, Feb. 26, ahead of the 101st Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, which begins at 9 a.m. (See complete map below.)

In a public alert issued Feb. 24, the city said several intersections and roadway segments will close to vehicular traffic beginning as early as 7 a.m. Closures include:

Irvington Road and 12th Avenue Intersection

Full closure of Irvington east of 12 th Avenue at 7 a.m. Eastbound motorists from I-10 can make a left turn to head north on 12th Avenue and a right turn to head south on 12 th Avenue

12 th Avenue and Nebraska Street

Nebraska Street closed just east of 12 th Avenue at 7 a.m. Southbound motorists can make a right turn to head west on Nebraska Street from 12 th Avenue



Irvington Road and S. Third Avenue

Full closure of Irvington Road just east of S. Third Avenue at 7 a.m.



6th Avenue and Michigan Street

Full closure of 6th Avenue just south of Michigan Street at 7 a.m.



S. Nogales Highway and Drexel Road

Full closure of intersection south of Drexel Road at 8:30 a.m.



Drexel Road and S. First Avenue

Full closure of Drexel Road just west of S. First Avenue at 7 a.m.



Drexel Road and 12th Avenue

Full closure of 12th Avenue south of Drexel Road at 7 a.m.



Drexel Road and Santa Clara

Full closure of Drexel Road just east of Santa Clara at 7 a.m.



The parade route will start at 12th Avenue and Drexel Road, heading east on Drexel Road to S. Nogales Highway, turning north on S. Nogales Highway / S. Sixth Avenue, and then traveling north on S. Nogales Highway / S. Sixth Avenue across Irvington Road and returning to the Rodeo Grounds.