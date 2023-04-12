SPD: Student arrested for setting trash on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department responds to a student setting trash on fire.

The incident occurred on April 11 around 10:30 a.m. at Sahuarita Middle School.

SPD got reports of a 13-year-old boy that set a trash can on fire on school grounds.

According to SPD, at 7:45 a.m. before the first school bell rang, a student reported smoke coming from a cement trash can located near a tree outside of a school building.

A school janitor was able to put the fire out before the fire became larger.

There were no injuries reported and only the trash can was damaged.

Security footage was reviewed and a witness and suspect were identified.

Officers say the suspect set a piece of paper on fire, and then put that paper in the trash can before leaving.

When the student was identified, school staff reported the incident to the police.

SPD arrested the juvenile for arson of property, a class 5 felony.

The juvenile was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Court Center.

Back in January, this same suspect was arrested for lighting a piece of paper on fire on a school bus.

In that incident, the suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or the Sahuarita Tip Line at 520-445-7847.