Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel's Wife the Tailor to make masks and wash scrubs for free

TUCSON, Ariz. -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some local businesses are slower than ever.

Others, working around the clock, doing their part to make sure first responders and citizens are protected, free of charge.

In this case, it’s all hands on deck for employees at Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel’s Wife the Tailor, as they have turned their attention to washing scrubs for medical professionals and making masks, for free.

Owner Heath Bolin says the sewing machines have been working around the clock.

“We have 2,500 orders, so we are trying to sew as fast as we can,” he said.

These orders came in just hours after they made the announcement they would be making and giving away masks for free.

Though, a couple of days ago, his businesses were slower than ever before.

“Business has gone down to almost nothing. I mean, people are not dressing up for work, they’re not dressing up for meetings,” he told KGUN9.

Bolin says he quickly realized the equipment inside his Sparkle Cleaners and Mendel’s Wife the Tailor shops weren’t being used. This gave him an idea.

“We decided to wash scrubs and masks and clean them. At no charge. So, all over, every Sparkle Cleaners in town they can bring their scrubs in and we’ll clean them, no charge. And the alterations side of it, we decided, well we can make masks,” said Bolin.

The masks are 100% cotton and they are washable.

Holden Erstad, the Business Development Manager for Sparkles Cleaners and Mendel's Wife the Tailor, says this is what you can expect if you drop off scrubs or masks at open Sparkle Cleaners.

“We are doing a turnaround time of next day if you drop-off at our flagship store which is off Stone and Drachman and a two day turnaround Monday, Wednesday, or Friday for a ready date,” said Erstad.

If you can’t pick-up, they still have you covered.

“We do offer a free pick-up and delivery option both to home or office. No one wants to think about bills right now, especially in this pandemic. So we’re just trying to take the pressure out of people’s daily lives,” Erstad told KGUN9.

Monique Fierro, an employee at Mendel’s Wife the Tailor says she is proud to be a part of this collective effort to help keep those on the front lines, and the community safe.

“I’m really glad that we’re doing it because it’s a great opportunity for the community,” Fierro added.

If you would like to donate fabric, it must be 100% cotton and cannot be coated.

You can call or email them to place an order.

For more information on how you can get involved or for services, click here.