Southwest Airlines selects Tucson non-profit from among 2,500 applications

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Interfaith HIV and Aids Network (TIHAN) was one of 52 groups chosen out of 2,500 applicants to receive a special grant from southwest airlines.

It's part of the airline's "One Million Acts of Kindness" challenge.

The winning submitted proposal was to provide 100 one-way travel awards for its members living with HIV.

"This will definitely be a great help for a lot of people who cannot afford just a plane ticket to see some of their loved ones who are all across the United States. So this will be a great help for all of them." Ramses Gaona Jacobo, TIHAN Program Coordinator

The group is now asking members to apply for tickets by sharing where they'd like to go and who they'd visit, or who they'd want to visit them.