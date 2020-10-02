Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest adds nonstop flight from Tucson to Houston

items.[0].image.alt
Southwest Airlines experiencing 'system outage'
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 12:54:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southwest Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Tucson to Houston.

Flights from Tucson International Airport to Houston William P. Hobby Airport Nov. 4.

“As more passengers return to flying, we are delighted and appreciate that Southwest Airlines sees this opportunity to introduce new service at Tucson International Airport,” said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, in a statement. “The introduction couldn’t come at a better time as we move into Tucson’s important winter tourism season. This will give more people more opportunities to come visit our wide-open spaces.”

Other one-stop connections through Houston include Florida destinations, Cancún, Mexico; New Orleans; New York; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

Southwest's nonstop Tucson destinations include Atlanta, Chicago Midway, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston Hobby, Houston Intercontinental, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

Flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul will resume in December. Next year, flights to Indianapolis, Provo, San Diego and San Jose are tentatively scheduled to resume.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.