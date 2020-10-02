Southwest adds nonstop flight from Tucson to Houston

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southwest Airlines is adding a nonstop flight from Tucson to Houston.

Flights from Tucson International Airport to Houston William P. Hobby Airport Nov. 4.

“As more passengers return to flying, we are delighted and appreciate that Southwest Airlines sees this opportunity to introduce new service at Tucson International Airport,” said Danette Bewley, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority, in a statement. “The introduction couldn’t come at a better time as we move into Tucson’s important winter tourism season. This will give more people more opportunities to come visit our wide-open spaces.”

Other one-stop connections through Houston include Florida destinations, Cancún, Mexico; New Orleans; New York; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

Southwest's nonstop Tucson destinations include Atlanta, Chicago Midway, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston Hobby, Houston Intercontinental, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

Flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul will resume in December. Next year, flights to Indianapolis, Provo, San Diego and San Jose are tentatively scheduled to resume.

