Southside shooting leaves one dead, one injured

A 48-year-old woman died and another man was injured after being shot on Tucson's south side Saturday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, officers responded to reports of two people shot in the 5700 block of South Park Avenue at around 9:24 p.m.

They arrived to find an injured 39-year-old man inside of a store.

A woman, who was also shot, was found inside of a vehicle.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, identified as Annemarie Landavazo, died at the scene.

Early information indicates the shooting took place somewhere else and the victims ended up at the Park Avenue location after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

