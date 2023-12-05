Southside road closure due to possible hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a hit-and-run on Tucson's Southside involving two cars.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos tells KGUN 9 it happened late Monday night on South 6th Avenue and West Valencia Road.

Impaired driving appears to have played a role in the arrest of a suspect.

As a result of the intersection lights getting knocked out, there is no ETA on road closures.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.