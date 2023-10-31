Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsSouthside News

Actions

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Tucson for F-16 training

Training with Air National Guard unit skilled with foreign pilots
Arizona National Guard F-16 soars over Tucson
DOD
An F-16 assigned to the 162nd Wing, Morris Air National Guard Base, Tucson, Ariz., soars over the skies during a recent training Mission. Morris ANG Base is home to the Air National Guard's premier F-16 fighter pilot training unit, the 162nd Wing. It is one of the largest ANG wings in the country and resides next to the Tucson International Airport. The wing shares use of the runway, security and fire control with the airport. Guardsmen provide ready forces in support of civil authorities and wartime operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton E. Stramler)
Arizona National Guard F-16 soars over Tucson
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 22:41:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ukrainian Air Force Pilots are in Tucson now, training to fly F-16 fighters. Ukrainians will train with an Arizona Air National Guard unit especially skilled at training foreign pilots.

At Tucson International Airport, F-16s share the runways with civilian air traffic because the Morris Air National Guard Base is on the edge of the airport.

The 162nd Wing there has a long standing specialtyof training foreign pilots on US made fighter jets.

“The 162nd Wing has flown with all but one country that flies the F-16.”

Retired Two Star General Ted Maxwell leads the Southern Arizona Leadership Council. But before that he was a leader in the 162nd with 19 years as an instructor pilot.

The Pentagon confirms Ukrainian pilots are in Tucson now to learn to fly the F-16.

The pilots will come in with flying experience but it’s with designs that may date back to the breakup of the Soviet Union. Those planes are less capable than the newer planes the Russians fly now, so the Ukrainians are eager to receive the F-16s. They will replace planes lost in the war and be a better match for the Russian warplanes.

Even with flying experience, flying an unfamiliar fighter is a challenge. It’s a special challenge when you are learning in a language you may not know all that well.

General Maxwell says you might be able to communicate in a briefing on the ground, but it can be another story in the cockpit.

“When you're trying to do it at 400 miles an hour or faster or slower in some cases, and you're trying to instruct from the back seat, on the fly, while things are happening, especially if it's somebody whose English skills aren't strong, it can be pretty challenging.”

He says it helps that the Air Force gives the foreign pilots English training before they arrive and they can get more language training if they need it. He says it also helps that the Air National Guard pilots of the 162nd may have 20 years of focused experience as flying instructors while pilots in the regular Air Force may change assignments every three or four years.

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9. With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Team Near You