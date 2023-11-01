Watch Now
Southside pedestrian passes away days after she was hit by car

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 2023-11-01T10:18:33-0700
and last updated 2023-11-01 13:18:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The woman hit by a car on Sunday on 12th Avenue near West Santa Maria Street has died as a result of her injuries, according to Tucson Police.

TPD have identified 87-year-old Catalina Deharo-Rodriguez as the pedestrian involved in the crash. According to witness statements, she was crossing 12th from east to west in an unmarked crosswalk when she was hit by a northbound Oldsmobile.

The driver, an 88-year-old man, cooperated with the investigation and was determined to have no impairments at the time.

