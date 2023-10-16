Southside bike giveaway benefits 'underserved youth'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Tour de Tucson Bikes For Change and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson are partnering to help bring bikes to kids in our community.

When inviting KGUN 9, El Tour de Tucson Media and Public Relations Director Steve Rivera pointed out they're meant for "underserved youth."

The partnership's goal is to put together more than 1,200 bikes, with volunteers gathering at the Holmes Tuttle Boys & Girls Clubhouse on East 36th Street throughout the weekend.

"We had the U of A women's swim team out here and they were joking around because when they first took their bikes and put 'em on the ground they weren't sure what they were doing," explained Volunteer Coordinator Paul Wiederhold. "And pretty soon they were just completely jazzed, excited about putting together a couple bikes."

He says they had about 50 volunteers helping assemble bikes Saturday and Sunday.

"Well, it's an honor first of all for Boys and Girls Club of Tucson to have our community support us and put their arms around us, we couldn't do this without them and it's nice to be able to give these bikes to our kids who might not have bikes otherwise," shared Director of Club House Operations Julie Trujillo.

Both organizations are looking for volunteers to help them distribute these bikes during the upcoming Serve Our City weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5.

