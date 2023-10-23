Raytheon members vote for, ratify new labor agreement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is coming to an agreement with Raytheon about a new labor agreement.

As North America’s largest aerospace and defense labor union, IAM Communications Representative Elías Flamenco tells KGUN 9 it represents about 1,000 IAM Local 933 members employed with Raytheon in Tucson.

“This new contract is a testament to the collective power of a united workforce,” shared IAM Local 933 Directing Business Representative Rick Vargas. “Congratulations to all our members at Raytheon for voting overwhelmingly to ratify the new three-year agreement, specifically designed to improve the quality of their lives.”

Highlights of this agreement include:



The agreement provides IAM members with a 4% increase in 2023. In 2024, they will receive a 3.5% increase, followed by a 3.25% increase in 2025.

$3,000 ratification bonus.

Two lump sum bonus payments totaling $2,800 (First payment of $1,500 in January 2024 and second payment of $1,300 in January 2025).

Non-contributory pension increase for currently enrolled employees.

Protected pension contribution until January 2026.

Implementation of the 9/80 work schedule, which will provide at least 25 additional days off allowing employees more flexibility in their workweek and a better work-life balance.

Shift differential increase.

Rate minimum increases for multiple occupations.

CEP education payment increases for all classifications.

Enhanced automatic wage progression schedule.

Strengthened grievance and arbitration procedures.

“I applaud the IAM Local 933 negotiating committee for the ‘Fighting Machinists’ spirit that has led to a solid agreement with notable wage hikes. This offer is a true demonstration of the collective strength of the membership of Local Lodge 933,” expressed IAM Western Territory General Vice President Gary R. Allen. “We are proud to support our Raytheon members and excited for this contract's positive impact on their lives.”

IAM Communications Representative Flamenco says the IAM Local 933 membership voted to ratify and approve the new contract Sunday at the Desert View High School, 4101 E. Valencia Rd. This three-year agreement is effecting starting Monday through Saturday, Oct. 26, 2026.

“The negotiation process can be challenging, but I want to congratulate the committee for their hard work and commitment to bring this agreement across the finish line,” said IAM Aerospace Coordinator Tony Wirth. “This three-year contract is a crucial step in guaranteeing fair and satisfactory working conditions for aerospace and defense industry workers.”