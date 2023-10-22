Man dies after jaywalking on Southside, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a 45-year-old man's death after he was hit crossing the street early Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos tells KGUN 9 it happened near East 22nd Street and South 6th Avenue, with the following factors contributing:



A driver not slowing down

This man suddenly walking across the street

Him jaywalking while the "do not walk" sign was on

Officer Magos says the man was crossing 22nd Street from north to south while the driver was heading east. Emergency crews took him to the Banner University Medical Center, where he later died.

According to Officer Magos, the 22-year-old woman cleared an impairment test. He also describes her as cooperative with police investigating the scene.

At this time, no charges or citations are issued.