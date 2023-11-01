Clown sightings on Southside: Did you see them?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Anyone driving down 22nd Street might have been surprised to see a group of clowns spreading the Halloween spirit on Tuesday afternoon.

The barbers working at Bullet’s Barbershop on the southwest corner of South Fourth Avenue and East 22nd Street have celebrated Halloween yearly since they’ve been open.

“Every year we celebrate halloween. We try our best to do a different theme. You know, last year, we were the Wizard of Oz, the year before that, the day of the dead,” said the owner Jenairo Duarte.

Duarte also goes by “Bullet,” and opened Bullet’s Barbershop in 2003. His first location was on 22nd Street and Tucson Boulevard, but just moved to the new location a couple of years ago. He’s worked with this group of barbers at his shop now for over ten years, and they’ve consistently kept up with the Halloween tradition.

“For Halloween, you know, I think [is] one of those things, that, you know, we stop enjoying when we grow up. It’s one of those things you can just keep doing and enjoy doing until you’re old and I’m going to keep doing it,” expressed Duarte.

For Duarte and his crew, it’s all about bringing smiles and laughs. They were able to spend more time celebrating Halloween with the people driving by because Halloween landed on a weekday this year. Business was pretty calm, but they enjoyed "clowning" around outside.

The customers enjoyed it too. Fernando Leyva has gone to Bullet’s Barbershop since 2006. He brought his son for the Halloween fun.

“The fact that these guys, they’re here, they’re working, they go all out to dress up and make it fun for anyone that comes in, is pretty cool,” said Leyva.