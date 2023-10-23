AZDPS: Crash on Southside claims life of one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is looking into a crash which took the life of someone Sunday afternoon.

An AZDPS spokesperson tells KGUN 9 it happened just after 2 p.m. on Interstate 10 near milepost 269. Apparently, a pickup truck was heading east when it went over the medium.

AZDPS investigators don't currently know why or what led the driver to cross the medium. All the spokesperson can confirm is this caused the pickup truck to crash head on into a westbound semi-truck.

According to the AZDPS, one of the pickup truck's passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-10 WB near Craycroft Road: The right lane is blocked due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/uWbnrWInLn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 22, 2023