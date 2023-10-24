2023 Legacy Business of the Year awarded to South Tucson's El Casino Ballroom

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC) is recognizing eight members of the Tucson community for the impact they've had whether it's their business, legacy, or both.

The THCC is holding the 2023 Noche de Exitos & Binational Gala Awards on Friday, Nov. 3 to recognize the following:

KGUN 9 spoke with one honoree on Monday, El Casino Ballroom, to learn what makes the award so fitting.

Fred Martinez has managed the El Casino Ballroom for nearly 30 years. He says the ballroom has a well-established legacy in the surrounding community.

“Legacy really means, you know, we’ve survived thick and thin. When you think about it, Harry Truman was the president when this place opened,” he shared.

The ballroom has seen highs and lows, with many big names passing through, to having a microburst blow the roof off in 1991. Martinez admits it’s the community's support which has kept the place going.

“When we reopened in February of 2000, people were driving around, like, ‘When are you going to open?’ And same thing everyone always says, ‘We’re glad El Casino Ballroom is back and if we’re going to have a family event, it has to be here,'” he recalled.

He says the venue stays booked for weddings, quinceañeras and many other celebrations. To Martinez, he believes it's important to keep the legacy alive with consistently offering affordable prices.

When he and his partner Gil Federico found chamber members were recognizing the ballroom's legacy, they felt honored.

“We were like, taken back, you know. Great surprise,” added Martinez.

For more information on the upcoming Gala, please visit the THCC's website.