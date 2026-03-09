Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southside crash shuts down lanes at Palo Verde and Irvington

A crash on Tucson's south side has closed down part of the intersection at South Palo Verde and East Irvington.

According to a social media post from Pima County Sheriff's Department, the crash has closed the northbound lanes of Palo Verde and the eastbound lanes of Irvington.

The other lanes are open, but traffic is slow, the post said.

PCSD said via email that the call came in at just before 1 p.m.

Injuries were reported, but PCSD could not share the extent of the injuries.

Three vehicles were involved, PCSD said.

They advised that drivers avoid the area if they can.

