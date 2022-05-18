Southern AZ Ride of Silence tonight at Green Valley Recreation Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — LOOK Save A Life is holding the Southern AZ Ride of Silence honoring cyclists killed or seriously injured.

Their goal is to remind motorists, police and city officials to watch out for cyclists while on the road.

Bicyclists are invited for light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation Center, 1070 S. Calle De Las Casitas, Green Valley.

Riders will head out at 6 p.m.

"Unfortunately, there are far too many people who have lost their lives with loved ones left behind to pick up the pieces," the event planners shared online. "The funeral type procession will underscore the dire implications of not heeding the intended message of the event."

Chuck Hill, a local bicyclist, is also involved with the planning of the event.

Anyone participating is required to wear a helmet, as well as have a light on their bicycle.

This event is entirely free.

