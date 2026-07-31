Southern Arizona schools begin new academic year; some districts already in session

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Backpacks are out and buses are rolling, Southern Arizona's back-to-school season is officially underway. Some districts have already welcomed students back for the 2026-2027 school year, while others still have a few weeks of summer left. Here's a full rundown of first-day dates for schools across the region.

Already back in session

Vail School District — PreK-8 started Monday, July 20; high schools started Monday, July 27

Tanque Verde Unified School District — Thursday, July 30

Sunnyside Unified School District — Thursday, July 30

Starting soon

Sahuarita Unified School District — Monday, August 3

Catalina Foothills School District — Monday, August 3

Marana Unified School District — Monday, August 3

Continental Elementary School District — Monday, August 3

Amphitheater Public Schools — Wednesday, August 5

Altar Valley Elementary School District — Thursday, August 6

Flowing Wells Unified School District — Thursday, August 6

Tucson Unified School District — Thursday, August 6

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Dates reflect the first day of school for students and are current as of the publication of this article.

