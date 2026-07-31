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Southern Arizona schools begin new academic year; some districts already in session

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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Backpacks are out and buses are rolling, Southern Arizona's back-to-school season is officially underway. Some districts have already welcomed students back for the 2026-2027 school year, while others still have a few weeks of summer left. Here's a full rundown of first-day dates for schools across the region.

Already back in session

  • Vail School District — PreK-8 started Monday, July 20; high schools started Monday, July 27
  • Tanque Verde Unified School District — Thursday, July 30
  • Sunnyside Unified School District — Thursday, July 30

Starting soon

  • Sahuarita Unified School District — Monday, August 3
  • Catalina Foothills School District — Monday, August 3
  • Marana Unified School District — Monday, August 3
  • Continental Elementary School District — Monday, August 3
  • Amphitheater Public Schools — Wednesday, August 5
  • Altar Valley Elementary School District — Thursday, August 6
  • Flowing Wells Unified School District — Thursday, August 6
  • Tucson Unified School District — Thursday, August 6

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Dates reflect the first day of school for students and are current as of the publication of this article.

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