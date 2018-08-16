Southern Arizona road tour to push for distracted driving laws

A Distracted Driving Road Tour meant to educate policy-makers, law enforcement and the general public on the effectiveness of these ordinances will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16.
According to a media release, this is a public awareness and information tour hoping to create catalyst to enact ordinances throughout the three counties of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties.
The presentation will focus on three major areas: education, enforcement, and engagement.
At the event, there will be an Oro Valley Police vehicle wrapped with a message of safety and there will be the remains of Lyon's bicycle from the crash that nearly ended his life because of a distracted motorist.
The schedule of events are as follows:
9:00 a.m.: Benson, AZ Visitor Center
249 E. 4th St. Benson, AZ 85602
11:00 a.m.: Willcox, AZ City Hall, Council Chambers