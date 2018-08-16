Southern Arizona road tour to push for distracted driving laws

Gabrielle Ortega
7:16 AM, Aug 16, 2018

Arizona is one of only two states without a ban on texting and driving. While Pima County and Oro valley have laws restricting cellphone use while driving, there is no state-wide limitations.

The executive Director of LOOK! Save a Life, Brendan Lyons, and the Police Chief of Oro Valley, Daniel Sharp, are joining forces to present the need for local jurisdictions to take action.

A Distracted Driving Road Tour meant to educate policy-makers, law enforcement and the general public on the effectiveness of these ordinances will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16.

According to a media release, this is a public awareness and information tour hoping to create catalyst to enact ordinances throughout the three counties of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties.

The presentation will focus on three major areas: education, enforcement, and engagement. 

At the event, there will be an Oro Valley Police vehicle wrapped with a message of safety and there will be the remains of Lyon's bicycle from the crash that nearly ended his life because of a distracted motorist.

The schedule of events are as follows:

  • 9:00 a.m.: Benson, AZ Visitor Center
    • 249 E. 4th St. Benson, AZ 85602
  • 11:00 a.m.: Willcox, AZ City Hall, Council Chambers
    • 101 S. Railfoad Ave. Suite B, Willcox, AZ 85643
  • 1:30 p.m.: Safford, AZ City Annex
    • 808 S. 8th Ave. Safford, AZ 85546
  • 3:30 p.m. Clifton, AZ Town Hall
    • 510 Coronado Blvd. Clifton, AZ 85533

