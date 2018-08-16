Southern Arizona road tour to push for distracted driving laws

Arizona is one of only two states without a ban on texting and driving. While Pima County and Oro valley have laws restricting cellphone use while driving, there is no state-wide limitations.

The executive Director of LOOK! Save a Life, Brendan Lyons, and the Police Chief of Oro Valley, Daniel Sharp, are joining forces to present the need for local jurisdictions to take action.

A Distracted Driving Road Tour meant to educate policy-makers, law enforcement and the general public on the effectiveness of these ordinances will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16.

According to a media release, this is a public awareness and information tour hoping to create catalyst to enact ordinances throughout the three counties of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties.

The presentation will focus on three major areas: education, enforcement, and engagement.

At the event, there will be an Oro Valley Police vehicle wrapped with a message of safety and there will be the remains of Lyon's bicycle from the crash that nearly ended his life because of a distracted motorist.

The schedule of events are as follows: