Southern Arizona organizations showing support on Giving Tuesday

Southern Arizona organizations are once again participating in Giving Tuesday, offering the community an opportunity to give back. Last year, Americans donated a record $3.1 billion on Giving Tuesday, supporting causes ranging from human services to the arts and animal welfare.

This year, the Pima Animal Care Center hopes to raise $130,000 to support its community pet clinic, while Literacy Connects is working to promote a love of reading among Tucson's children by providing books and reading support.

For those interested in contributing, azgives.org offers a list of nonprofit organizations across the state, including many in Southern Arizona, making it easy to get involved and give back not just today, but any day.