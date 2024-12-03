Watch Now
Southern Arizona organizations showing support on Giving Tuesday

Southern Arizona organizations are encouraging community support on Giving Tuesday, with local nonprofits like Pima Animal Care Center and Literacy Connects raising funds for their services.
Southern Arizona organizations are once again participating in Giving Tuesday, offering the community an opportunity to give back. Last year, Americans donated a record $3.1 billion on Giving Tuesday, supporting causes ranging from human services to the arts and animal welfare.

This year, the Pima Animal Care Center hopes to raise $130,000 to support its community pet clinic, while Literacy Connects is working to promote a love of reading among Tucson's children by providing books and reading support.

For those interested in contributing, azgives.org offers a list of nonprofit organizations across the state, including many in Southern Arizona, making it easy to get involved and give back not just today, but any day.

