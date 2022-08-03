Southern Arizona Local Races

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.

KGUN 9 has been keeping watch on two mayoral races in Cochise County: In The City of Benson, incumbent mayor Joe Konrad has defeated Chris Tapia.

In Tombstone, incumbent mayor Dustin Escapule looks to have defeated challenger Steve McNeely.

In Pima County, the mayoral election in the Town of Oro Valley shows incumbent Joe Winfield, who is running as a team with his fellow current council members Melanie Barrett, Joyce Jones-Ivey, and Josh Nicolson, is currently defeating challenger and former Chief of Police Danny Sharp.

The race for Council members in the City of South Tucson will elect three winners. Roxanna Valenzuela, Cesar Aguirre and Brian Flagg are currently frontrunners.

Stay tuned to election results as they update on our KGUN 9 Election Results page.