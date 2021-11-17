Southern Arizona Hiking Club spreads health and wellness for people and trails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's National Hiking Day and there's a club in Southern Arizona that hit the trails all year long. The Southern Arizona Hiking Club started in 1958 and are set to celebrate their 63rd anniversary in the coming days.

Club member Richard Dick and his wife Susan have been in the club for the past 25 years. From hiking in Sabino Canyon to a brisk stroll in Reid Park, they said the club is a welcome respite from everyday life.

Groups of members from the club also conduct clean-up projects for trails and streets. Dick said it's important now more than ever to take care of the outdoors.

“With the population growing you have more and more people out on the trails and we see a lot more carelessness and not everyone is conscious about those things so every little thing that we can do is a help,” Dick said.

Susan Dick said the club members get together every day for hikes and afterwards, they share breakfast together. There are informational club meetings where a topic about nature is presented every third Tuesday of the month at Catalina Methodist Church at 7:00pm.

Patricia Dow, the club's marketing coordinator, said the annual member dues and donations help the club support other organizations and government agencies.

"We’ve supported various organizations like the national forest foundation, they’ve received funding from us to help with the big horn fire," Dow said.

To become a member, the information is on their website https://gosahc.org/

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

