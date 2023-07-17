Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue in need of foster homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rescuing and rehoming golden retrievers all across the region is one non-profits mission. The Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue (SAGR) is in need of more foster homes to help look after these dogs.

The non-profit started in 2011 when the group decided that they wanted to create a space just for golden retrievers. That way they could limit their territory and provide a more individualized process for the dogs and families.

SAGR says they have recently been seeing an influx of golden retrievers being dropped off near the border and in local shelters. Majority of these dogs are either older or have some sort of illness or injury.

"We picked up a dog Friday from PACC that they said that this might well be a hospice dog. As it turns out, he is blossoming in his foster home," said Joyce Sanford, President of the Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue.

The rescue says the dogs are popping up more often because some people can underestimate the commitment and attention the dog breed needs and end up having to get rid of it. SAGR wants more people and families to take in these energetic dogs and help them find their "fur-ever" homes.

As of July 2023, the rescue has seven dogs out in foster homes which they say us above average on how many they normally have. The rescue wants community members to understand the responsibility of owning a pet, especially like a golden retriever.

"We take what we get. We will take any golden retriever that comes in no matter how old or how sick," said Sanford.

If you anyone you know is capable of fostering a golden retriever, visit their website or call 520.792.4653.